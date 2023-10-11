Taurus

You are at the threshold of a prosperous period in your life, characterized by significant growth in the economic and professional spheres.

This message to Taurus suggests the importance of thinking carefully before acting, thus avoiding making impulsive mistakes.

Scorpio

Three excellent opportunities for growth are presented, highlighting that the perception of others sees you as strong, great and as a powerful leader. The importance of believing in these positive perceptions is emphasized.

The planet that will exert influence these days will be Jupiter, associated with greatness, power, money and strength.

Capricorn

The planet Jupiter, associated with abundance, growth and stability, will be present to provide support. A new job proposal and a relationship with Aries, Taurus or Virgo individuals are anticipated.

The week reserves an important surprise for Capricorn, giving you additional strength and stability.

The importance of surrounding oneself with positive, growing and optimistic people, and differentiating oneself from negative and toxic influences, is emphasized.

Aquarium

You are known for your charisma and ability to close deals, and this week will be no exception. Work parties and important collaborations are on the horizon to close new projects.

In the financial field, the money card, represented by the 4 of Pentacles, suggests connecting with influential people in the business and political sphere.

Fish

The star card suggests that everything you want will be achieved, but it is advisable to keep your plans private and eliminate past problems.

The week will be marked by the signing of contracts and the recognition of your superiors for your work. In addition, an extra income is foreseen from the cancellation of a past debt.

The planet Uranus will be your influence, promoting the completion of projects, the closing of contracts and the beginning of new and positive jobs.

With information from Mhoni Vidente

MF

Themes

Mhoni Seer Horoscopes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions