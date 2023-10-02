Aries

In the cards the hermit card appears for you and this indicates that you are going to find the light in the month of October, you are going to find the solution to so many problems that you have been going through.

This letter also says that You will have new opportunities for progress in work matters or in study matters. You will be able to go on a trip twice, once for work reasons and once for family reasons.

Your magic numbers are going to be numbers 07 and 20 with two strokes of luck during the month, The colors that will be dominating will be strong blue and silver.so that you try to use it more this October, since it will be the perfect combination of abundance, prosperity, radical changes and progress.

On October 18, 25 and 27they’ll be keys for the sign of Aries to look for work again, start a project, move house, take out all the paperwork you have pending and above all find true love.

The fates compatible with you are Capricorn, Leo and Virgowhich are the three signs that will approach you with good intentions and more sincerity.

Taurus

The judgment letter is your letter of the month and it says that you will be able to solve any procedure you have to do. Your magic numbers will be the number 06 and 27 with three strokes of luck and the color that will dominate you will be red and white.

A divine source of energy comes in the month of October and also New dreams come with compatible loves from the sign of Aquarius, Virgo or Capricorn.; It is the time to let yourself be loved, it is the time to get together with a person with whom you are compatible and form a home or form a stable couple.

October 20, 22 and 26 are the days that will help you grow financiallyto have the solution you were waiting for and above all new opportunities in matters of a new life.

Gemini

The world card is for the sign of Gemini, You will find new opportunities to love again, new opportunities for life, new opportunities for pregnancy or new opportunities for emotional stability and you will be going through good adventures.

Your magic numbers are going to be the number 17 and 19 With two strokes of luck and your colors will be intense blue and red, which represent joy and stability.

It’s time to cut off the bad vibes, remember that Gemini is one of the signs that always traps a lot of negative energies, gossip or witchcraft healing, cut it off completely throughout the month of October.

During the month You will be very compatible with the sign of Aquarius, Leo and Librawho will approach you to talk to you about matters of love, stability and, above all, new job opportunities.

Cancer

The Cancer card is that of temperance, this card indicates calm and that everything you were asking for will be given to you without any problem. In this month all the cosmic energies are aligning to help you be successful, to get rid of depression, laziness and to continue exercising, continue studying, continue with that good faith and that good hope.

In terms of work, your life is being organized, you are completely aligning yourself with being happy, Your magic numbers are going to be the number 08 and 09 of October with three strokes of luck and your colors of the month will be orange and yellow.

Cleanse your mind, your body and your spirit so that you can move forward, since new loves are coming and you will be able to find them in the signs of Scorpio, Aries or Virgo.

In terms of work, you will have economic stability and an abundance of money, so you will not have any problems with making your payments and you will be able to heal your economy. Your magical days will be the first day, the 7th, 13th, 20th and 26th of October, which will be key to reinventing yourself and bringing out the best in you.

Leo

Your card is that of the sun and what it indicates is that You’re going to shine brighter than ever in October, You will be able to fulfill yourself in every way, especially in work or business matters.

You will go on trips on several occasions and you will also be meeting powerful people or wealthy people who will help you in personal and professional matters. Your magic numbers will be the numbers 04 and 10 and your colors will be red and green.

You will have a month of passion, of new loves, forbidden and passionate loves, you will have a total dedication completely to love with the compatible signs, which are Sagittarius, Aries and Cancer They will be completely close to you throughout the month.

Your magical days will be October 3, 6, 12, 20 and 27which will be key for you if you want to change jobs, if you want to look for a loan, if you want a house or a car, those days They will help you be more financially stable.

Virgo

Your card is the star card, it indicates that you’re going to shine more than ever, You will have the solution that you were waiting for and that you will finally be cured of any illness that you have been suffering from, it also says that that stability that you needed will come. In work matters you are going to have to make decisions, it is the month of decisions for you, Virgo.

Your magical days will be October 7, 10, 15, 20, 23 and 28on these dates you can probably change jobs, start a business, go back to study or have a compatible couple which can be from the signs Capricorn, Aries or Gemini.

Your magic numbers are going to be the number 11 and 30 With two strokes of luck the colors that will help you will be green and orange.

Libra

Congratulations, this is your month, a birthday month, of positive energies and you have to take advantage of it in every way. Your card is that of the emperor which indicates that you are going to begin to grow and a new job or promotion opportunity is coming your way.

New opportunities come in matters of love, You are compatible with the signs Aquarius, Pisces or Geminiany of them will approach you with good intentions, with true love.

Your magic numbers are going to be the number 21 and 25 which gives you three strokes of luck and your colors will be yellow and red which will give you stability, personal power and above all the interest in growing more economically.

Your best opportunities in the month of October will come on the first day, the 6th, 11th, 20th and 25th, they will be happy and healthier days.

Scorpion

For you it is the carriage card, that is, don’t stop, keep moving forward. The letter says that an important realization comes in economic mattersthey are going to be inviting you to a business that is going to help you grow more economically.

In love matters, your compatible signs are Pisces, Cancer and Virgo. and yours magic numbers are going to be the numbers 02 y 23 with two strokes of luck.

You are in the moment of maturing, of growing, of asking for the help you need to be better off financially.

Your colors are orange and red, these indicate that you are going in the right direction and that you are completely synchronized in work and personal matters. Finally, Your best days are going to be the first day, October 3, 7, 16, 21 and 28.

Sagittarius

For you it is the magician’s card, it says that you will shine brighter than ever; During the 31 days of this month you will be full of abundance, stability and growth. It is going to be the month of achievements in business matters, and in matters of past debts, people who owed you are going to start paying you.

It is the month to remarry and your compatible signs are Aries, Gemini and Leo who are going to approach you with good interests and good passion.

Your magic numbers will be numbers 01 and 16 With three strokes of luck and you will be able to go out three or four times a month, take advantage of those trips to meet important people and close deals.

Your colors of the month will be red and yellow. A dream is coming that you were waiting for, a surprise is coming that you were longing for in terms of job opportunities and it will arrive to you this month.

Your lucky days will be the first, the 8th, the 13th, the 17th, the 20th and the 26th of October in which you will make important decisions.

Capricorn

Your card is the Ace of Pentacles and indicates that whoever left, returns; The letter is saying that you are closing chapters again and opening good new adventures again in the month of October, you will be able to go on trips three times, twice for work, once for study reasons.

You are finally realizing what you need in your life and what you don’t need and that is a sign of maturity. Your magic numbers will be 0, 3 and 13 with three or four strokes of luck in lottery or games of chance.

Your colors of the month are blue and white, which indicate that problems that you had strong all year will be resolved in the month of October. Be careful with aggression and anger, as this does a lot of damage to your mental health and to the people around you.

Your best days will be the first day, the 7th, the 10th, the 16th, the 20th and the 28th of October. Those days will be key for you, Capricorn, to change your home, your job, to start a business and to relate to true and compatible loves of the signs Aries, Taurus or Virgo.

Aquarium

Your card is that of the Fool and it says “strong, easy and fast money” in the month of October, there come moments of maturity, moments of decision-making, moments of loving yourself more Aquarius, of thinking a little more about yourself, of helping also to the family, but put me first, I can, I want and I desire.

Your magic numbers will be the number 14 and 15 with three strokes of luck, the color that will help you will be orange and blue.

Your best days are going to be the first day, the 13th, the 15th, the 20th and the 27th of October. Those days give you the opportunity to change jobs, to get a better house, to have a stable partner. which can be from the signs Taurus, Virgo or Libra.

