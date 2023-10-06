All of you who are versed in the world of anime, and who also like driving, you absolutely have to take a look at MF Ghost. This driving anime is sweeping fans of speed and animation. But a doubt has landed on the project.

Based on the continuation of the events of the anime Initial D (which not many of you will know), this story introduces us to new protagonists, as is logical. All of them lovers of speed, risk and improvement. There are some characters from the past who return in this new anime, such as Keisuke Takahashi. However, many Initial D fans who have had their eye on MF Ghost are wondering if Takumi Fujiwara will end up appearing or not.

*If you don’t want to know the answerwe recommend that you do not continue reading the news, and go to our current affairs or anime section on the website.*

Takumi will be present from the first chapter. But as a narrator. If you were wondering if the character will appear on screen, the answer is yes. The MF Ghost manga has new revelations ahead with which to once again impact its community. For those who don’t know, Takumi suffered an accident that forced him to retire from his career early. We can see the anime on Crunchyroll.

If you like stories of improvement and the world of motorsportthis is undoubtedly yours.