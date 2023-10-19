Hector Moreira Rodríguezcommissioner of the National Hydrocarbons Commission (CNH), during the XIII Joint Congress of Energy Associations announced that the country has several oil zonesa part is already in use and the rest are lists to be explored.

“Us We have about two thousand potential zones, of those 400 were assigned to Pemex and 100 are contracts. We have 500 left, which are ready to be explored.”added that the latter could also be ready to produce.

Regarding the remaining thousand, he mentioned that they are potential, but still require studies so that exploration can begin.

“We need one of two, or give them (the 500 areas) to Pemex and give it the money to explore them or have alliances, migrations or new rounds, everything is based on statistics, everything is technical,” added the official.

Even, He added that the government could grant more opportunities to companies that have returned the areas they explored and that they had won in previous oil rounds. to continue with that activity in search of adding to the production platform.

Likewise, he explained that it is normal that this year there have already been 16 requests for early termination or renunciations of areas that were granted in past oil rounds.

He said it’s all about statistics, and that in reality the fields have a 30 percent chance of geological success..

“I don’t think that (they are going to increase resignations) I wouldn’t expect that not many more, because three or four years have passed since the reform, that is, almost everyone has already drilled, since most of those who found Well, they are already celebrating, if they didn’t find them, then they are already returning,” the executive added.

YC

Themes

National Petroleum Hydrocarbons Commission

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions