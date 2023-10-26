Last year Mexico took a measure that more and more countries are considering or applying: completely eliminating the time change. In practice, it did so asymmetrically, as is already happening in the United States or Russia: some regions close to its northern border will continue to change the zone. The decision was significant and, given the state of the debate in Europe, generated a lot of attention.

The last dance (schedule). On Sunday, October 30, 2022, Mexicans had to adjust their clocks for the last time. This fall will be the first since 1996 in which the time does not change, maintaining the “winter” time established twelve months ago.

Mexico had five time zones: one to the southwest, made up of the State of Quintana Roo, which does not change time, but is permanently in UTC -5h; another that covered most of the country, in UTC -6 in winter standard time and that changed in summer; two zones in UTC -7, which are divided between the State of Sonora, which does not change to daylight saving time, and three states that did; and finally the extreme northwest of the country, at UTC -8 in winter.

missed target. The reason for the elimination is that the cost-benefit ratio of the time change is not worth it. The main argument in favor of changing the time is energy savings. According to the promoters of the Mexican measure, however, the time change did not generate a relevant modification in energy consumption, estimating the reduction in spending at less than 1%.

This is consistent with data from studies carried out in this context. An analysis of these studies calculated in 2008 that changing the time saved approximately 0.5% in electricity consumption.

In the heat of the tropics.

The fact that daylight saving time has not been successful in Mexico has a lot to do with its geographical location. Most of the country is located in the tropical zone. This implies that the difference between the length of the winter day and that of summer days is not relevant. We can see this difference if we compare the sunrise and sunset times in Madrid (at a latitude of 40º) and Mexico City (with a latitude just over 19º, further south).

While in December in Madrid the days last 9 hours and 20 minutes, in June the sun walks for 15 hours and 6 minutes. On the contrary, in Mexico City this difference is much smaller: 11 hours in December compared to 13 hours and 20 minutes in June. With the time change, this difference is mainly reflected in the time at which it gets dark in June: 8:17 p.m. in Mexico City and 9:48 p.m. in Madrid.

sun issue. The time change caused sunrise in Mexico at 06:43 between March and November and at 07:12 in December. In Mexico the length of the day varies so little that it dawns earlier on some days in the spring or fall than on the summer solstice. Eliminating the time change, the first sunrise of the year would be around 05:56 in June. In Madrid, sunrise oscillates between 06:42 (June) and 08:34 (December). The physicist from the University of Seville Jose Mª Martín-Olalla lo explains on Twitter.

What schedule do we stay with?

The debate was not without controversy. Among the detractors of the change, some voices were in favor of remaining stable not in winter time but in summer time. In Spain, many of those who are in favor of the end of the time change also do so in favor of this option.

This is the option that Russia opted for when it renounced daylight saving time in 2010. However, the Eurasian country ended up settling on what was its standard winter time. Setting daylight saving time ensures that the hours of sunshine extend further into the afternoon, although daylight is sacrificed in the early hours of the morning.

The reason given by the Russian authorities was the excess of traffic accidents in the mornings (since people had to go to work before nightfall), and the excessive cold in these first hours before dawn. It does not seem that these problems could affect countries like Spain, much less Mexico.

The law on the border.

Mexican law provides for an exception, that of 33 municipalities along the border with the United States where the time continues to change in the summer. This additional measure aims to facilitate the flow of interborder transportation on the country’s busiest border.

The concern about homogenizing schedules is not new. The state of Sonora, where the transition to daylight saving time had already been eliminated, is on the border with Arizona. Both states, one on each side of the border, simultaneously eliminated the practice of setting clocks forward for the summer. The border between the United States and Mexico is key for both countries. It is one of the longest in the world and about 300 million people, 90 million cars, and 4.3 million trucks cross it annually.

Example to follow?

The movement to eliminate time change is gaining traction in places where it is still implemented (less than 40% of the world’s countries do so). However, everyone’s circumstances are different. The contrast between Mexico, a country located near the Tropic of Cancer, warm and with many hours of sunshine, is radically different from that of Russia, a country that enters the Arctic Circle.

That is why it is not advisable to extrapolate experiences when making decisions such as abandoning summer (or winter) time. In any case, it will be convenient to observe how the country adapts to this change towards the absence of change. Also take into account the global trend in favor of abandoning this custom that seems not to be liked by many.

Image | Franco Lazcarro

In Xataka | Egypt has recovered the time change after eliminating it almost a decade ago. These are your reasons