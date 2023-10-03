loading…

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has criticized the United States’ military assistance to Ukraine during its war with Russia. Photo/REUTERS

MEXICO CITY – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador criticized US military aid for Ukraine war against Russia, stating that it was unreasonable.

According to him, aid of up to USD 50 billion (more than Rp. 78.7 trillion) from America to Ukraine for the war is unreasonable.

He stepped up his criticism when urging Washington to devote more resources to helping Latin American countries.

Lopez Obrador has long called on the United States to devote more funds to aid economic development in Central America and the Caribbean to ease migration pressures.

During his daily press conference on Monday, Lopez Obrador criticized the US Congress for not providing funding for the Latin American region, before referring to last week’s dispute over a temporary funding bill that eliminated further aid to Ukraine.

“I just saw how now they are not allowing aid for the war in Ukraine,” he said.

“But how much will they fare in the Ukraine war? 30 to 50 billion dollars for war. This is the most unreasonable thing you can have. And destructive.”

“So they have to change their strategy and learn to be respectful. “This is not the time for them to ignore the Mexican authorities,” added Lopez Obrador, as quoted by Reuters, Tuesday (3/10/2023).

The Ukrainian Embassy in Mexico declined to comment. The US State Department also did not immediately reply to a request for comment.