A hot weekend is expected at the Hermanos Rodríguez circuit. Not for the ambient temperature (a maximum of 25 degrees is expected) but for the attitude of the local public towards Max Verstappen and Red Bull. The world champion has no fault other than that of driving for the same team as the local idol Sergio Perez, an all-round sportsman in his country. The face of ‘Checo’ already appears in Mexico City airport, and from that moment on he becomes a traveling companion.

TV commercials, advertising billboards scattered adjacent to the long Piedadi viaduct, a sort of ring road perpetually blocked by traffic that surrounds the immense capital. Perez promotes everything, a brand of Tequila, a supermarket chain, an insurance company, as well as managing his own online store in which he sells a very detailed line of clothing and accessories with his signature. He is an all-round testimonial, with a very high popularity rating.

In Mexico, Formula 1 is Checo Perez, and the disappointing 2023 season has triggered major controversies. Obviously the favorite is above all suspicion, and to justify the collapse in performance seen since the beginning of the summer, his most avid fans maintain that the treatment Checo received from the team was not and continues not to be the same as that reserved for Verstappen. Hence the resentment towards Max, of whom we saw a first appetizer last Sunday under the podium in Austin, with a large representation of Mexicans who booed him during the awards ceremony.

The organizers of the Mexican Grand Prix have been sniffing around for some time, well aware that starting from tomorrow’s tests there will be the risk that every passage by Verstappen in the Foro Sol section, characterized by the enormous grandstands that form a stadium, will take place under a full of whistles. Not to mention the awards ceremony. To try to contain the phenomenon, the organizers have launched an awareness campaign in the name of fair play, with commercials broadcast on national TV.

The testimonial of the campaign is Juan Manuel Correa. “Formula 1 is passion, competence and rivalry – explains the Mexican Formula 2 driver in the commercial – but sometimes it happens that the competition on the track makes the pressure increase a lot and you lose control. Emotion rises in the stands, and there is a risk of expressing passion in the wrong way. This is not Formula 1. In our sport we celebrate the success of everything, and maintain a healthy rivalry between drivers and teams. What happens on the track, stays on the track.”

The commercial features the Abu Dhabi 2021 team radio, when Verstappen via radio praised the help of his teammate with the message “Checo is a legend”, as well as some cases in which the drivers were booed at the end of the race competition. Will it be enough to prevent the awards ceremony on Sunday (in the event of Verstappen’s presence on the podium) from taking place under a barrage of boos? The locals hope for it, but at the same time they say it will be very difficult.

