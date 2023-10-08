Mexicana de Aviación has returned and this time with the help of the Government of Mexico, who on October 2 announced that in the official airline page Flights to their different national destinations were already available.

In turn, they mentioned that as of December 2, 2023, Mexicana de Aviación would begin its operations departing from the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) and not only that, but it is also among the low-cost airlines and offers several benefits to its customers. crew members of whom we will talk to you below.

What benefits does Mexicana de Aviación offer its users?

The airline announced that as part of its opening and reopening, during the first three months, its passengers will be able to enjoy a series of benefits.

On its website, Mexicana de Aviación indicated that there will be 4 benefits that all those who buy a flight to travel with them will be able to enjoy:

Hand luggage and personal item.

Users may carry a personal object that can be placed under the seat in front of the passenger and carry-on luggage whose dimensions are no larger than 55 cm by 40 cm by 25 cm; and the weight of both cannot exceed 10 kilograms.

Complimentary drinks.

On board the plane, airline staff will offer drinks at no extra cost, which will be included in all fares.

Seat included.

For the launch of the line, seats will be assigned at no extra cost.

Checked luggage.

During the launch period, checked baggage may have a weight of up to 15 kilograms, and the maximum linear surface of each piece must not exceed 158 cm or 38 cm by 70 cm by 50 cm.

Now that you know the benefits, prepare your bags and enjoy the three months of benefits that the airline offers you.

