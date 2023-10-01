It seems unbelievable but the Mexican police have just arrested the Chucky doll who still had a knife attached to his waist and as seen in the images they treat him as if the doll is possessed.



Although the news seems quite bizarre, it is true, the Chucky doll and his owner are responsible for terrorizing people. This one who goes by the name “Carlos” was in charge of using the Diabolical Doll to scare people and at the same time ask them for money in order to scam them says Reuters.

Both were accused of disturbing public order and endangering the safety of other people. An officer from the Monclova police department, in the state of Coahuila, was seen laughing at her as she held the long knife that was taken from Chucky.

Mexican media reported that the officer who handcuffed Chucky was later reprimanded for not taking his job seriously. Carlos was later released, local media reported, although the whereabouts of the Chucky doll are still unknown (perhaps he escaped).

It might seem like an advertisement for the new season of the series about Chucky but it is not. The Chucky television series is within the long-running horror franchise canon. This means that the seven canonical Chucky films, Child’s Play, Child’s Play 2, Child’s Play 3, Bride of Chucky, Seed of Chucky, Curse of Chucky, and Cult of Chucky, precede the Chucky television series.

For new Chucky fans, watching the Chucky movies isn’t vital to enjoying the Chucky TV series, but there are plot threads that span decades throughout history, and plenty of Easter eggs to be had. into account too.

Chucky season 3 arrives on October 4.