The Mexican National Team’s match against Germany ended in a 2-2 draw in which El Tri managed to shine and grow against a high-level opponent. With this confrontation Various emotions began to arise among Mexicansboth before and after the game, and the best way to express them is with memes.

READ: How much did the price of movie tickets increase in Mexico?

Memes from Mexico’s game against Germany

READ: The reason Britney Spears aborted her baby with Justin Timberlake

SV

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions