After touring more than 30 festivals around the world – including the Berlin International Film Festival, the Bombay Film Festival, the Hong Kong International Film Festival, the Jerusalem Film Festival, the International Film Festival of Vancouver and the London Film Festival – and to be named by the Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences (AMACC) to represent Mexico at the 96th Oscars, the film “Tótem” by Mexican director Lila Avilés continues its good streak of success, and proof of this was that it was crowned at the Morelia International Film Festival (FICM) – which concludes today – where it triumphed in the Best Feature Film categories for Fiction, Best Direction and the Audience Award.

In addition to the aforementioned recognitions, it was announced that The film is also nominated at the Gotham Awards for Best International Film. The Mexican film competes alongside titles such as “Poor Things”, “All of Us Strangers”, “Anatomy of a Fall” and “The Zone of Interest”. These awards have annually recognized the best in independent film since 1991. The 33rd Gotham Awards will take place on November 27 in New York City.

THE REPORTER He spoke with the director about all the relevance that the film is having; In fact, this Monday, October 30, she will be traveling to Japan to promote her film, of which she already The release date in commercial theaters will soon be announced, although it has been suggested that it could be November 30; This will be distributed by Caníbal and in the United States under the Janus distribution label.

“You make the film with a lot of love and you obviously want it to be well received and since the premiere in Berlin we have not stopped, we have been traveling like crazy with the film and luckily it has reached many festivals and already has distribution. So, it was time to return to my country,” says Lila regarding the impact the film had in Morelia, “it resonated and made a totemic song.”

The film is a co-production between Mexico, Denmark and France by Limerencia Films, Laterna, Paloma Productions and Alpha Violet Production. Furthermore, she highlights that for her “it is a total joy” that her film has been selected by Mexico to seek a place in the Oscar nominations.

“Tótem” has a script by Lila, and regarding its creation, she highlights: “It is a plot that talks about the house, how we inhabit it, how we inhabit ourselves and how we interrelate with others. It is a film that follows a seven-year-old girl named ‘Sol’, who is very alert, but also has a great capacity for perception. She is a very mature girl for her age and very sensitive. Let’s say that she is a girl very connected with nature and animals. And she wanders on a very special day (a surprise party for her sick father) in the middle of a somewhat chaotic family.”

He highlights that the project is choral, where many characters intervene, the idea of ​​the script comes from a very personal story.

Regarding what it was like to work with the protagonist, Naíma Senties, and the other children, he highlights: “It was very beautiful to accompany these little ones, as if this brings you back to the center of what is important and this in the end was playing a lot with them, taking care of them and having that sense of empathy, reciprocity, care and respect.” Also participating in the cast are Montserrat Marañon, Marisol Gasé, Saori Gurza, Mateo García Elizondo, Teresita Sánchez, Juan Francisco Maldonado, Iazua Larios and Alberto Amador.

In 2019, Lila also presented her film “La camarista” with great success. So it highlights that with the creations of her stories, all of her processes are very personal. Finally, regarding the concept of “Totem”, she highlights that she really likes words that mean many things. “We have been traveling a lot and several people have told me what this word means to them, and for me that is the beauty of the film, that each head is a world and in that otherness each person gives it their meaning.”

“Sol”, a seven-year-old girl, spends the day at her grandfather’s house helping her aunts with the preparations for a surprise party for her sick father. As the day progresses, the bonds that hold the family together will be tested. “Sol”, she will understand that after that night, her world will change drastically.

