Volaris has not stopped surprising its users, The company has been offering unmissable discounts on its flights for a couple of months now. This afternoon they gave good news to all travelersas they announced that their planes will take them to their favorite destinations with a 40% discount on their reservations.

According to the information shared through your X account (formerly Twitter), this promotion is only applicable on domestic flights. To make the discount valid, you have to: Purchase deadline is October 5th. of the current year.

Likewise, they inform that to get the 40% discount on your ticket purchase You must travel between November 1 and December 31, 2023.

All you have to do is enter the Volaris official websiteselect the dates of your trip and enter the promotion code that appears in the publication they shared through X.

