Last weekend we told you about a new Samus figure that will make all Metroid fans fall in love with it. Now, the people responsible for him at First 4 Figures have just revealed what he will look like and you have to see it.

Samus is ready to enter your collection

As you surely remember, First 4 Figures creates high-quality collectible figures perfect for the most discerning collectors. Because of this, they are already preparing a new one that, without a doubt, fans of the popular Nintendo franchise will like.

We are referring to a figure of Samus, which has just been shown in detail and looks spectacular, so you better take a look at it so you can convince yourself and find a place for it in your house.

Here you can see his presentation:

As you could see, the version of Samus Aran is the one that uses the Varia Suit, an improvement to the Power Suit that allows her to reduce the damage of attacks and even withstand the extreme heat of some scenarios.

It is worth mentioning that the creators of the collectible confirmed that it will have 3 different versions and its pre-orders will open next October 24, so you better be ready.

If you are one of those interested in obtaining this figure, you can get a 10% discount if you register here, so don’t wait any longer and take advantage of this opportunity to be the envy of your friends.

