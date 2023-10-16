We have good news for all Metroid fans, as First 4 Figures has just revealed that it is preparing a new figure of Samus Aran and shared the date on which it will be shown.

An interesting Metroid collectible is coming

As you surely remember, First 4 Figures is dedicated to creating high-quality collectible figures perfect for the most discerning collectors. On this occasion, the company revealed that it is preparing a new one that fans of the Nintendo saga will undoubtedly like.

We are referring to a figure of Samus, which is a few days away from being presented to surprise Metroid fans, who will have to wait until October 24 to find out what it will be like.

Here you can see the teaser:

The figure is still not displayed

As you could see, those responsible for the collectible promise that at the end of the month they will share all the details about “Samus Varia Suit”, which will have 3 different versions and its pre-orders will open on October 24.

It is worth mentioning that the Varia Suit is an improvement to the Power Suit and allows you to reduce the damage of attacks and even withstand the extreme heat of some scenarios in the games.

It is worth mentioning that if you are one of those interested in obtaining this figure, you can get a 10% discount if you register here, so you better take advantage of the opportunity.

