Suara.com – Polda Metro Jaya sent a letter requesting supervision to the leadership of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) in handling the alleged extortion case against former Minister of Agriculture (Mentan) Syahrul Yasin Limpo alias SYL. The application letter was sent last Wednesday (11/10/2023).

Director of Special Criminal Investigation (Dirreskrimsus) Polda Metro Jaya Kombes Ade Safri Simanjuntak said that this request for supervision was carried out as a form of transparency in handling the alleged extortion case committed by the KPK leadership against SYL.

“So the letter is a request for supervision in handling criminal acts or cases of criminal acts of corruption which was sent by investigators to the leadership of the Corruption Eradication Committee (KPK), to assign the Deputy for Coordination and Supervision or Coordinator to the Corruption Eradication Commission of the Republic of Indonesia,” said Ade at Polda Metro Jaya, Jakarta, Friday. (10/13/2023) evening.

According to Ade, if the letter requesting supervision is accepted, the Corruption Eradication Committee (KPK) will later become involved in the process of investigating the extortion case allegedly committed by its leadership against SYL. This is included in the case process for determining the suspect later.

“That is one form of supervision like that. So one of the involvements in the framework of coordination and supervision is in the form of holding joint cases,” explained Ade.

Apart from that, continued Ade, today investigators from the Corruption Sub-Directorate, Ditreskrimsus Polda Metro Jaya have also received a P16 letter or an Order for the Appointment of a Public Prosecutor (JPU) in this case from the DKI Jakarta High Prosecutor’s Office.

“So we have received letter P16, namely the appointment of a Public Prosecutor to follow the progress of the investigation currently being carried out by Investigators from the Corruption Sub-Directorate, Ditreskrimsus Polda Metro Jaya,” he said.

As is known, the case of alleged blackmail by the KPK leadership against SYL in handling cases at the Ministry of Agriculture began with a complaint from the public or Dumas received by Polda Metro Jaya on August 12 2023.

On August 15 2023, the Corruption Corruption Sub-Directorate Team, Ditreskrimsus Polda Metro Jaya then began carrying out verification and collecting information. Until finally an investigation warrant was issued on August 21 2023.

After examining six witnesses, some of whom were; SYL, the driver and his aide, investigators decided to raise the status of this case to the investigation stage. The increase in the status of the case from investigation to investigation was decided after it was discovered that there was a criminal element behind this case.

“Elevating the investigation status to the investigation stage in alleged criminal acts of corruption in the form of extortion or receiving gratuities or receiving gifts or promises by civil servants or state administrators related to legal issues at the Indonesian Ministry of Agriculture around the 2020-2023 period,” said Ade at Polda Metro Jaya , last Saturday (7/10/2023).