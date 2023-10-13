Metaverse Festival in Turin, attendance record for the second edition

The second edition of the Metaverso Festival promoted by ANGI – National Association of Young Innovators, staged in the splendid location of the Nuvola Lavazza with the elite of the institutions and opinion leaders of the Italian and European innovation ecosystem, was a great success with the public and its content. The milestone of 5,000 people in attendance during the Festival and over 500 thousand unique users during the live streaming was reached and exceeded.

“It was a truly extraordinary second edition both for the incredible number of attendances and for those connected remotely – said the President of ANGI, Gabriele Ferrieri – We gathered some of the major opinion leaders, national and international, on the world of virtual reality and artificial intelligence, creating a very important discussion with the highest local, national and European institutional authorities. On this occasion we launched our appeal to the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, to increase the commitment to supporting young people, startups and investments in research, points that we believe are fundamental for the development and growth of our country’s ecosystem” .

The President of ANGI, Gabriele Ferrieri, opened the proceedings, followed by interventions from the local institutions with Chiara Foglietta, Councilor of the Municipality of Turin, Matteo Marnati, Councilor for Innovation and Research of the Piedmont Region and Letizia Maria Ferraris, President of CSI Piedmont. Piedmont’s investment was important as it was the first public administration in Italy to launch a service platform in the metaverse at the service of citizens, the details of which were then also illustrated by the general director of CSI Piedmont, Piero Pacini.

Greetings from the Meloni Government were brought by the voice and testimony of Alessandro Morelli, Undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council with delegation to the CIPE, who highlighted the priorities and guidelines on investments linked to innovation and businesses with a view to also implementing the PNRR. Discussion on Europe, PNRR, investments, territory, social innovation and municipalities was at the center of the session with Fabrizio Spada Head of Institutional Relations of the European Parliament Offices in Italy, Alessandro Coppola Director of Innovation Development ENEA, Marco Gay Executive President of Digital Magics, Paolo Mulassano Compagnia di San Paolo Foundation, Marco Bussone President of UNCEM and Francesco Tufarelli General Secretary of CNEL.

From the world of companies of particular relevance are the themes presented by Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane, META and Rai Cinema. On the one hand, FS illustrated with Luca Beccastrini (FS Coordination – MOST) and Prof. Mario Tartaglia (Head of FS Research Center of FS) the new managerial approach at the center of the institutional affairs of the “Metaverso and Mobility” group. META by Laura Bononcini (Public Policy Director for Southern Europe META) highlighted the group’s position and the importance of how VR is at the center of the social media giant’s business path. Finally, Rai Cinema with Carlo Rodomonti (Head of Strategic and Digital Marketing) spoke about the challenges of audiovisual innovation between culture, education and entertainment, in dialogue with Alessandro De Grandi CEO & Founder of The Nemesis, Stefano Tropiano Delegate of the National Cinema Museum, Lorenzo Capannari CEO & Co-Founder AnotheReality, Giovanni Verreschi CEO ETT SCAI Group.

Paying attention to the topic of data protection, the intervention of Guido Scorza, member of the Board of the Guarantor for the protection of personal data, is of particular importance. On the topic of sport, of particular interest is the successful case brought forward by the EuroRoma 2024 Foundation which, through the voice of its DG Paolo Carito and the track and field champion Larissa Iapichino (in a special video created in virtual reality), in dialogue with Marcel Vulpis of Sport Economy, highlighted how: “We are the only Italian sporting event that has opened a space in the Metaverse – continues Carito – and we must not talk about virtual reality because it is a real physical concept, which aims to overcome the limits of physicality itself. The Metaverse, in fact, will allow people from all over the world to experience the atmosphere of the European Athletics Championships remotely and several months before the start of the event”.

From other cases and applications in the VR and AI world, the interventions of: Andrea Bandera CEO State1 with their first “Business Metaverse Hub” are valuable; Francesca Rese Institutional Relations Manager Errebian Spa with their idea of ​​virtual reality design of work spaces; Giacinto Barresi of the Italian Institute of Technology with their project for the world of health. Also of great importance are the testimonies of international guests including that of Nick Rosa Industry Technology Innovation Lead Europe Accenture who coordinated the session entitled “Navigating Industry Challenges: Unearthing Collective Insights from VR/AR Professionals” with Daniel Colaianni VR & AR Innovator and AIXR and Co-Founder & CEO, also enriched by the dialogue with the famous and illustrious Prof. Tom Furness of the University of Washington, Pioneer of Virtual Reality. And finally with: Manila Di Giovanni who at just 22 years old founded a startup and created the first Metaverse in the world of a State, the Principality of Monaco, won the Prix Monte-Carlo Femme de l’Année 2023, the Woman of the Year award ‘year; Marco Ramilli international IT security expert, entrepreneur, writer and white-hat hacker who worked for the United States Government as a doctoral student.

“The renewed success of the Metaverso Festival with the great participation of young people gives us enormous pleasure – comments the councilor for Innovation and Digital Transformation Chiara Foglietta – We are ready to continue supporting the Festival which is an important moment of reflection on issues that they are important to those who, like us, aim to activate and involve businesses, citizens and institutions to create a model in which emerging technologies are one of the levers of the City’s development”.

“Special thanks to the National Association of Young Innovators for organizing, again in Turin, the second edition of the Metaverse Festival. The Piedmont Region has been working with the CSI for years and the technologies that were used at the beginning are now obsolete, outdated, because the world of innovation, technology and digitalisation is a world in continuous evolution and transformation and to get to the maximum possible in terms of technology you have to face a path made up of many steps. Today the metaverse is no longer just a game: today it is an opportunity that allows us to offer a series of services to citizens, businesses and public administrations”. Thus the Piedmont Region Councilor, Matteo Marnati.

“The Metaverse Festival represented an important opportunity to discuss new technologies linked to the extraordinary world of virtual reality and artificial intelligence – so Pietro Pacini, General Director of CSI Piemonte – “We were able to talk about the projects that the Consortium is carrying out on these themes and many Festival participants were able to try them directly in the exhibition area where this year we were present alongside leading companies on the national and international scene”.

“In the real world, the growth of information exchange, even with the growth of technology, has always gone hand in hand with the growth of mobility of people and also of goods. From the analyzes and studies of the FS Italiane Group it appears that mobility will probably change rather than reduce. We expect that by using virtual reality, the ways of traveling and the criteria according to which people decide to travel and how to travel will evolve.” Thus Mario Tartaglia, Head of FS Research Centre, Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane.

“Presenting the activities and projects linked to the most innovative and experimental area of ​​Rai Cinema’s production and opening the doors of our virtual space with a dedicated VR corner, in a stimulating context such as that of the Festival del Metaverso in Turin, has brought satisfactory feedback for our work” – commented Paolo Del Brocco, CEO of Rai Cinema. These days were an opportunity to dialogue with a new audience of users, bringing modern generations closer to the cinematographic experience through the narrative languages ​​that are closest to them and, above all, we had the opportunity to convey, even among the youngest , messages of social and cultural relevance, an objective that we have been pursuing for years with Rai Cinema through the experimentation of new languages ​​and technologies”.

The central element of the work was the presentation of the data from the ANGI Ricerche Observatory in collaboration with the Lab21.01 demoscopic institute. “One year after the first survey – explain Gabriele Ferrieri President of ANGI – National Association of Young Innovators, Prof. Roberto Baldassari Director of the ANGI Scientific Committee and Adelina Chiara Balsamo Operations Director Lab21.01 – Italians’ knowledge of the concept is increasing of the Metaverse: 35% of the population declares themselves aware of the meaning of the term; women (43%) catch up with men (57%); The first thing that comes to mind for Italians when thinking about the Metaverse is “A virtual universe, augmented and parallel” (60%) followed by the “Fusion between a video game and the real world” (26%) and the simple “Video game” (14%). However, there are still few people who have had an immersive experience (9%) compared to the large majority of interviewees who say they want to do it (72%) and the minority who say they are against trying the Metaverse experience (11%). Among the most used devices, “VR viewers” remain firmly in first place (43 %), followed by “Personal computers” (32%) and “Smartphones and tablets” (23%)”.

“Italians are still very hesitant about the effects that could be produced by the Metaverse: 5 out of 10 Italians do not yet have a firm opinion on the possible impact of the Metaverse on personal and social habits. Young people under 35, however, seem to have clear ideas about the various applications : “Education and training” (31%); “Mobility, tourism and smart cities” (24%); “Social and interpersonal relationships” (18%); “Public administration and relations with citizens” (16%); “ E-commerce” (11%). But how will the Metaverse revolutionize our society? Young Italians place first place the possibility of “Breaking down social distances” (29%); followed by the increase in “Spaces and tools technological” (21%), the opportunity to create a “gender and age equality” environment (19%), “New job opportunities” (17%) and new possible “Identities” (14%).

