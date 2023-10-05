Interesting news related to Metal Gear Solid is coming to us again. We are talking about the recent compilation confirmed in its original announcement for Nintendo Switch.

It seems that, after numerous rumors and indications of the return of the franchise, it was shared that we will receive Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, a collection that includes Metal Gear Solid, Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. It was confirmed at the June 2023 Nintendo Direct.

Today we learned a peculiar detail about the money that an actress from the franchise received. The pack includes the original Metal Gear Solid, with iconic voices such as David Hayter and Jennifer Hale. Well she has now confirmed that They only paid him $1,200 for recording his lines in the original game, a surprisingly low sum given the magnitude of Metal Gear Solid, which grossed $176 million from its PS1 release alone.

It is not known how much Hale earned in other installments of the series, but it is assumed that Konami has improved his compensation.

The compilation is released on October 24th on Switch in digital format and also in a controversial physical edition. Players have the option to purchase the entire collection as a single title or purchase the games individually for €19.99 each. The complete Master Collection Vol. 1 costs 59,99€.

