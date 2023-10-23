We continue to bring interesting content for Metal Gear Solid fans. We are talking about the recent compilation confirmed in its original announcement for Nintendo Switch.

You already know that, after numerous rumors and indications of the return of the franchise, it was shared that we will receive Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, a collection that includes Metal Gear Solid, Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater . It was confirmed at the June 2023 Nintendo Direct.

Today we learned that updates are planned in the future. Konami plans to release patches later, no date yetto solve the following:

Issues related to the additional content of the NES ports of Metal Gear and Snake’s Revenge: Desynchronization of subtitles in the additional content videos. Planned fix: A patch to fix sync. Problems in Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 games: Add visual options such as a CRT filter and the ability to change the pixel aspect ratio. Slowdown issues in certain scenes in Metal Gear Solid 2. Slight delay in the timing of a certain visual effect. Typos in the subtitles of the European versions of MGS3 (EFIGS). Differences in the activation time of certain scenes and background music in MGS3. Planned Fix: Future patches to address these issues and add full window options.

Don’t forget that the compilation is launched tomorrow October 24 on Switch in digital format and also in a controversial physical edition. Players have the option to purchase the entire collection as a single title or purchase the games individually for €19.99 each. The complete Master Collection Vol. 1 costs 59,99€.

What did you think of it? Don’t hesitate to share your opinion in the comments. We read you carefully in the section available below.

