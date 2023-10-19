It seems that Metal Gear Solid Master Collection is presenting certain problems in pausing scenes/cinematics during their playback. The new information that has reached us has revealed that since we gave the option to pause a cinematic, It takes more than 10 seconds to pause.

A technical detail that can cause some problems to some players in their gaming experience, as the option appears to be suffering from programming and technical errors that many consider unforgivable. There are still a few days left before it finally goes out to the public, so This error can be corrected with a patch or internal update during these days.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 loading times are so slow that it takes over ten seconds to display its pause menu screen after the player presses the button

