Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 has arrived, and with it have returned a series of games from Hideo Kojima who, like it or not, have revolutionized the gaming medium and changed the approach to video game development. Except that we’re talking about games made by Kojima, seen a bit as the messiah of video games, “reprinted” by that company that put a spoke in his wheels. And in all of this the complaint – always around the corner – has exploded this time too: thanks are missing from the original staff.

Or rather, they are missing inside the Collectionconsidering that each game has been re-proposed with very few basic refinements also leaving the credits at the end of the title how Kojima had made them. As if that wasn’t enough, the complaint also revolves around the fact that the wording “A Hideo Kojima Game” is missing from the top of the game, which is why many fans of the title are not purchasing the Konami collection.

Konami: una Collection “Solid”?

Let’s start from the base: the Master Collection Vol.1 of Metal Gear Solid was created by Konami to bring these games back into vogue, thanks to the announcement of the remake of Metal Gear Solid 3. Here, therefore, inside, for the modest sum of 59,99€we find:

Metal Gear

Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake

Metal Gear Solid

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater

There’s no shortage of one series of bonuses quite interesting. In short, a revival of these games a bit like they were made in the beginning, in the HD version, but with all the pros and cons of the time.

Therefore, if from a point of view of preservation, Konami’s operation makes more than sense, what escapes fans concerns Konami’s desire to bring those works back to the new generations. Obviously the company wants to make money from it, but it cannot be said that the work done on the Collection was lazy.

We are talking about a series of additional products such as:

Snake’s Revenge – Non-canonical title that has caused a lot of talk about itself

Metal Gear Solid: Integral – Japanese version with additions taken from the US version

Metal Gear Solid: Special Missions – Expansion with extra missions

Metal Gear Solid: VR Missions – Expansion with extra missions

Sure, maybe put us there And! dthe spin-off card game for PSP, versions Substance e Subsistence and the GameCube remake Twin Snakes it could have benefited the package, but all in all a Metal Gear Solid fan can really find almost everything in this collection, even the Italian dubbing of the first game, a blessing and a curse from a time when localization was treated really badly.

So yes, at the end of it all – even if MGS 2 and 3 are basically the versioni HD Remastered already released in the past – being able to have such a choice of versions and additions on practically all platforms is something exceptional.

Metroid Prime Remaster: Sons of Difference

Having overcome – so to speak – the problem linked to the operation itself, the uproar exploded when some articles started shouting: «Kojima is missing thanks!».

Obviously I can understand the complaint, I’m sure it relates to what happened to Metroid Prime Remaster. Or maybe not. Because we’re talking about Metroid Prime Remaster, a game released remastered (seriously, not taken and put in a collection) and reworked by a team, Retro Studios. The problem is that they put the credits for the modern team, and well, while the old team was “expelled”, glossed over with:

Based on the work of the Metroid Prime development staff (Original Nintendo GameCube and Wii Version)

In short, between being omitted from a remaster and not having a specific and detailed thank you in the credits interface that you can see from the collection menu, it didn’t happen. Because basically Which ones, Hayter and all the others remain in the original acknowledgments, there is not a lack of their names. In Metroid, however, yes.

Metal Gear Fan: Polemic Eater

Of course, however, the fact that the wording “A Hideo Kojima Game” is missing on the cover completely ruins the work done by Kojima himself or by Konami.

If for a second we get past the First World Problems behind such claims, it seems quite logical that a company, which hasn’t had a truly stellar history with the developer in question, avoids praising him wherever it can by giving him extra space.

Because definitely Konami he will have handled the situation badly, the move that Hayakawa wanted to move towards mobile after the success of Dragon Collection it was evident and contrasting with the projects of Kojima, who thanks to Metal Gear, over time, had become the Executive Content Officer (basically he had his say on every game produced), but perhaps our genius had its weight.

Some interviews, like those done by Rika Muranaka (composer) would describe him as a person who is not too easy to work with. And if the delay of Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, the continuous addition of details and postponements of dates, and everything else, are nothing but aggravating, the tension between the two ends of the rope does not seem to arise only from the software house .

PS Let’s also consider that, in the year of separation, the title was “cut off” (remember that the second part of the game is a replica of the first, in fact) he won award after award and was acclaimed by gamers and critics alike.

PPS It must be said that the choice to move to less expensive games has paid off over time, considering that in 2017, approximately two and a half years later, revenues had increased by 28.7%, with profits increased by 40.6% every year.

Guns of the Gamers

In short, if in the end Konami did an excellent job with the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection, if above all there is a maneuver for historical preservation of Kojima’s works behind it, we can overcome the fact that a detail of the original staff is missing from the credits hidden in the menu of each game (present at the end of each game), but there is the staff who worked on this collection.

Of course, it wouldn’t have taken much to add the others, but if we check attendance, in the end everyone is at the table. And yes, maybe on the cover it won’t say that “it’s a game of Hideo Kojima“, but we all know who is the mind behind these brilliant games, who in the distant era of the MSX had thought of transforming this game called Metal Gear da action a stealth because the machine couldn’t handle too many enemies at once.

So choose, buy this Collection if you want Konami to produce the second one (with perhaps Portable Ops, Peace Walker, MGS 4 and some other surprises), or avoid buying it if you think it is more convenient to play the original versions (good luck finding suitable consoles and screens) .

Regardless, however, don’t choose based on a sentence written on a cover: Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol.1 it seems to be a work that is much more respectful of its staff and the original one compared to many other games that perhaps are also able to thank every single worker, but it would be to be seen what kind of work they did and how much time they spent on it have only one line among many.