Yesterday, completely surprisingly, a certain snake appeared at the Xbox event: Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater he showed himself in a short trailer that has caused a lot of talk about himself in the last few hours, both for better and for worse.

As always, in fact, the fandom is divided between those who appreciated this new graphic design for the title released on PS2 and the detractors of this new style.

There were numerous users who, via social media, commented on this new trailer, calling it truly sensational. Among these also the same voice actor as our beloved Snake.

However, there were just as many users who harshly criticized what was shown in the video, going so far as to define it as a remake “devoid of soul and original artistic style” stating that, actually, the lack of Kojima was already felt in these first frames.

The announcement of this highly anticipated remake arrived, in a completely unexpected way, during the PlayStation Showcase Maybut the first gameplay images were shown during an Xbox event… a factor that certainly makes series purists turn up their noses.

The title, surprisingly given Konami’s tradition, will arrive on both PS5 and Xbox Series during a release period not yet specified, but stay tuned!