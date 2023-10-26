We did not expect at all the surprise that Microsoft gave us during the Xbox Partner Preview. The company had anticipated the presence of a handful of works, but the one that has sneaked in without us knowing has been Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

The announced remake of the third installment of the Konami saga has appeared at the event to give us great joy by showing gameplay for the first time, or at least a real-time look at it. what the Unreal Engine 5 graphics engine looks like.

Yes, the developer Virtuos has decided to bet on one of the most requested tools in the industry and the result is really good. See Big Boss come out of the water and being completely covered in mud is a delight, but the footage has also focused on details such as the fauna that we will encounter during the Virtuous Mission.

It has been a demonstration where the interface has not appeared at any time, but the memories of the 2005 masterpiece have been very present. Let us remember that Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater It still does not have a date set for its release, but we do know that it will land on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC sometime in 2024.

