The disastrous versions of Metal Gear Solid 2 and MGS 3 on PC from the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection already have mods with high-resolution textures.

Metal Gear Solid Mater Collection It left many players cold when it came out a week ago, both PlayStation, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch console players, as well as PC players… especially computer players.

That Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 was a lazy compilation was known from afar, seeing that of the included versions of Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty y Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater They are those of the HD Collection version of PS3, 360 and Vita (including its original logo).

But the PC version was truly disastrous, such as the inability to switch between full screen and window, the lack of graphics, sound and control settings, how uncomfortable the keyboard and mouse controls are that almost forced you to play with a controller… .

And the resolution: at native 720p, upscaled to 1080p, which looks very blurry on almost all monitors. It took modders hours to make mods with 4K support, and less than a week later there are already high-resolution texture packs.

The user liqMix has created two mods for Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty y Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eaterwith high definition textures, published last weekend (via DSO Gaming).

With texture mod (left), original (right)

The high resolution texture packs for Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 on PC:

This texture pack increases the size of the textures by four using a rescaling technique, except for some larger than 16mb, which have had some problems.

Warn that quality is not guaranteed in all steps, and this process has also increased the brightness of the textures and perhaps you will get better results using another scaling model, but for now this mod It will give you a more attractive experience..

As a result of doubling or quadrupling the textures, it is a large mod: 17 GB for MGS 2 and 20 GB for MGS 3. Surely in the future better mods will be made that increase the resolution of the game and go beyond what Konami dared to go with Metal Gear Solid Master Collection en PC.