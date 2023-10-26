Konami has published un primo trailer in-engine di Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eaterthe remake of Metal Gear Solid 3 made with Unreal Engine 5 by Virtuos.

The footage was captured from a pre-alpha version of the game, therefore it is not entirely representative of the final product, however it allows you to get a fairly precise idea of ​​what this remake will be like. The trailer shows some sequences in which Snake crosses a swamp, sneaks up on enemies before silently taking them down, and explores some ruined buildings.

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater will be released soon on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series

