Meta is planning to introduce a subscription to Facebook and Instagram for navigate these social networks without ads, reported “The Wall Street Journal.”

This subscription, for the moment, would only apply to users in Europe and is expected to be implemented in the coming months.

The basic Meta plan would cost 10 euros per month and the price would increase from there.

According to “The Wall Street Journal”, this paid version seeks to comply with the new community digital regulation of the European Union, which limits showing personalized ads to users without prior consent.

With this, users of these social networks who do not accept to receive personalized ads will have to pay, while Users who explicitly agree to receive these types of ads will be able to continue using Facebook and Instagram for free but with ads.

Prices would range from 10 euros for the computer version to 13 euros for the mobile version, and 6 euros will also be charged for each alternate account.

According to the American media, the company named the plan SNA (subscription without ads) and It will begin to be applied in the coming months.

“The Wall Street Journal” also notes that regulators are considering whether this plan actually complies with European Union law or They will ask the company to offer free versions with non-personalized ads to users.

