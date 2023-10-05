A few weeks ago it was revealed that one of Elon Musk’s ideas is to charge for using X and the response was criticism and ridicule. In general it seems crazy, but we are closer than we imagine to that happening because one of the most powerful companies will implement it soon. We talk about Goal.

Meta will charge to remove commercials on Facebook and Instagram; For now it will be in Europe

According to a Reuters report, verified sources revealed that Meta has plans to launch a paid level for its social networks, Facebook and Instagram, which will be implemented first in Europe. According to the details, Mark Zuckerberg’s company will respond in this way to the insistence of the European authorities to investigate and fine Meta for what they consider a violation of people’s privacy, including personalized advertising during their sessions on social networks.

Meta will have a monthly subscription to avoid ads on Facebook and Instagram

How much would Meta charge per month to not have ads on Facebook and Instagram?

In this regard, Meta’s plan is to offer 2 options: the experience that is known on Facebook and Instagram for free but accepting that there will be ads or pay €10 EUR ($10 USD) per month to have a commercial-free version.

In that sense, it is anticipated that this would be enough for Meta to get rid of the European authorities by complying with the regulations since it would be offering options to its users and not subjecting them to a unique experience where the company has full control of the accounts. of each person and handles them to their liking in terms of the presentation of advertising.

According to the report, Meta has considered different subscription plans but the one that leads the way is $10 USD per month and could become a reality in the coming months. However, it is noted that in the case of the mobile experience the cost could increase up to $13 USD since Meta will have to consider the fee charged by Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store, an important detail to consider since social networks from devices Mobile phones involve a massive spectrum of users worldwide.

