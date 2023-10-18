The American New York Times newspaper said that thousands of users posted messages of support for Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip, hundreds of thousands of whom were displaced and thousands killed and injured due to Israeli air strikes, before they were surprised to find them hidden or deleted.

Other activists also indicated that their accounts were closed after they called for “peaceful protests across the United States” in support of Gaza.

Artificial intelligence engineer Aya Omar told the New York Times that she was unable to see the accounts of the Palestinian media outlets that she follows regularly, because the Meta company that owns the two platforms blocked them, stressing that this leads to following the events in Gaza “from one point of view.”

Meta defended itself, noting that some posts were hidden due to an “accidental error” in the company’s systems.

She highlighted: “This error affected accounts around the world, and had nothing to do with the topic of the content – we fixed it quickly.”

She added: “At times, some posts may be blocked or blocked temporarily because the company is taking measures to deal with a large number of reports related to graphic content.”