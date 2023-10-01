Pokémon Happy Meals are at the center of today’s news, no matter how strange or curious it may seem. And the culprit of it is the new Meta Quest 3 from Meta and Mark Zuckerberg. Just a few hours after the event, Zuckerberg himself posted a photo of himself, while he was completely surrounded by a lot of “Pikachu”. And the famous businessman asked hasta 6.000 Happy Meals to celebrate the new release of Meta Quest 3.

“We celebrated Connect by eating around 6,000 Pokémon Happy Meals”

These Happy Meals include a pack of Pokémon cards with some present in the Generation 9, Scarlet and Purple games. More classic Pokémon also appear like Kirlia and Pikachuand the initials of Paldea: Fuecoco, Quaxly and Sprigatito.

Zuckerberg did not reveal to us in the end what cards he had been dealt, but what It is clear that even the most influential people in the world know about the Pokémon franchise. with which millions of people have grown up over the years.

Via: Threads