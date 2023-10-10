Virtual reality devices are still hunting for a larger market share but so far the niche they serve is enough to develop and launch impressive products. 2023 is the year in which a new generation will begin by Meta, which this time is committed to mixed reality, so it is not only about virtual worlds, but about the combination between the real and digital world. Meta Quest 3 is the answer to that and you can now get it.

Buy your powerful Meta Quest 3 in an attractive package on Amazon Mexico

The Meta Quest 3 mixed reality device is now available on Amazon Mexico with an Amazon United States point of sale, meaning it is an imported product but it is sold and shipped by the digital platform so there is nothing to worry about . The Meta Quest 3 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon

These innards allow the Meta Quest 3 to operate at a native 90Hz refresh rate, although there’s potential for experimental 120Hz along with a 110° horizontal and 96° vertical field of view. All of this works together and is capable of delivering “more immersion with stunning visuals with the 4K+ Infinite display (a nearly 30% jump in resolution from Quest 2).”

How much do Meta Quest 3 packs cost and what do they include?

Meta Quest 3 begins its commercial cycle with an attractive package that includes the action RPG Asgard’s Wrath 2 along with a 6-month trial subscription for the Meta Quest + service that, in addition to access to applications, offers 2 free video games per month while the subscription stay active.

That being said, let’s get to the price. Meta Quest 3 with 512 GB of storage, with Asgard’s Wrath 2 and the 6-month subscription to Meta Quest + will be yours in exchange for $14,320.09 MXN, already including import and shipping costs. In addition, this model has up to 12 months without interest of $1,193.35 MXN.

Meta Quest 3 + Asgard’s Wrath + 6 meses de Meta Quest +

Likewise, there is another more accessible package. Meta Quest 3 with 128 GB of storage, with Asgard’s Wrath 2 will be yours in exchange for $$11,023.48 MXN, already with import and shipping costs. In addition, this model has up to 12 months without interest of $918.66 MXN.

