Meta has announced this Monday that it will stop showing ads to users under 18 years of age within the European Union (EU) in Facebook and Instagram, reports The Wall Street Journal. This is a measure that comes along with the paid and advertising-free version for the aforementioned social networks that will be available starting in November in the countries that are part of the community territory.

We are facing a notable paradigm shift in the business model of the firm led by Mark Zuckerberg. Most of Meta’s income, let us remember, comes from a colossal advertising system that has not been without controversy and whose field of action is beginning to be more limited due to increasingly strict legislation, in this particular case, the of the EU.

A temporary measure

The pause in advertising on Meta social networks used by teenagers in the EU is a reality. However, it is important to point out some nuances of this movement. First of all, as the American newspaper indicates, it is a temporary measure. That is, at least at this moment, we are not facing the eradication of advertisements for this type of audience.

In the words of Meta, the suspension will remain in place while they evaluate the impact of the new EU regulations. In this sense, the social media giant promises to provide more details “in the coming months.” So we don’t know exactly when ads might return and, if so, with what changes. This brings us to the next point, which has motivated this important change in the platform.





As we say, the American company has had to update its methodologies to continue operating within the community territory according to the current legislation. Behind this is the new Digital Services Act (DSA), a legal provision that, among other things, aims to eliminate personalized ads for minors, which technically leaves some room for action.

Personalization, precisely, is one of the differentiating points of digital advertising. It allows you to launch highly segmented campaigns, based on a wide variety of data, such as location, interests and gender. If we take personalization out of the equation, ads for minors could still appear on meta networks, although this is not yet confirmed.

Regarding the DSA and the DMA, it should be noted that not only Meta has had to make changes. The new European regulation also knocks on the door of other giants such as Microsoft, Google or TikTok, which sooner or later will have to adapt their practices to comply. The price to pay for not doing it? Pause or withdraw certain products or services, as Microsoft has had to do with Copilot.

Images: Brett Jordan | Karsten Winegeart

