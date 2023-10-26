It is time for Justice to confirm whether Instagram is toxic for young people. 33 U.S. attorneys general have banded together to file a major lawsuit in California, and nine others have done so in state courts. In total, 42 different states have decided to go against Meta for a fact that they consider intolerable: putting the mental health of adolescents at risk, in a premeditated manner, according to the complainants.

Instagram hid the dangers. The allegation is that Meta hid the substantial dangers of its platforms and added addiction-increasing features to “deceive” users. “Meta has taken advantage of technology to attract, engage and, ultimately, trap young people and adolescents,” the plaintiffs describe. “And their only motive was self-interest.”

“The company knew exactly how those design decisions could get hooked, to the point of turning teenagers into addicts,” explains Andrea Campbell, one of the prosecutors involved.

Meta herself knew them well. In 2019, an internal Instagram study concluded that “we worsen body image issues for one in three teenage girls” and that “teens blame Instagram for increases in the rate of anxiety and depression.”

The data from this internal study reflects that the company was very aware that its use contributed to the worsening of mental health, even being related to some suicidal thoughts.

Thanks to a leak. It was Frances Haugen, a former Meta employee, who revealed these internal documents in 2021 that showed that the company was aware of this impact. Some ‘Facebook Files’ that led to a hearing in the United States Congress and have finally materialized in this large class action lawsuit.

Instagram denies the conclusions of these studies. The justification given by Meta is that they continue to support this research because “they demonstrate their commitment to understanding complex and difficult problems.”

“It is not true that this research shows that Instagram is ‘toxic’ for teenagers. In fact, it was shown that many young people feel that using Instagram helps them deal with the difficult times and problems that teenagers have always had,” Pratiti argued. Raychoudhury, head of research at Meta.

Some of the measures that were taken, after the fact, were to hide the number of ‘likes’ to avoid negative sensations.

It is time for Justice to determine if Instagram is toxic for teenagers. To date there have been studies that indicated this impact on the mental health of young people, but such a serious event has legal consequences and therefore it must be the judges who determine it.

Meta is facing an unprecedented class action lawsuit that will force the reach of this social network to be analyzed and verified.

From Meta, a spokesperson for the company indicates that they share “the commitment of the attorneys general to providing teenagers with safe and positive experiences online, and we have already introduced more than 30 tools to support them and their families”, while They say they are “disappointed” that “rather than working productively with companies across the industry to create clear, age-appropriate standards for the many apps teens use, attorneys general have chosen this path.”

Image | Erik Lucatero

