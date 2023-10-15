Fans are impatient not to know more details about GTA San Andreas VR.

Meta is one of the most important companies if we talk about technology.

Many of you may have wondered at first what the relationship is between Meta, a company formerly known as Facebook, which also owns WhatsApp or Instagram, among others, with Grand Theft Auto, a franchise that has given us some of the best games in history. . If this has been your first thought it is because perhaps you do not remember that GTA San Andreas VR was announced a while agoa virtual reality version of the classic game that came to PlayStation 2 at the time, making an entire generation fall in love with it from the first moment, in addition to being still considered today as one of the best exponents of its franchise.

This new version of the game was announced during 2021, so two years have already passed in total and we have not had any news or updates about its development, which has been quite disturbing to fans who were waiting for this release. During the recent Meta Connect 2023, those responsible for this company were asked about the aforementioned project, and They basically said they had nothing to share about it..

Of course, this lack of ads practically definitively rules out a launch for this same year 2023, unless we’re talking about a surprise release, in the style of Hi-Fi Rush earlier this year. Nor could we rule out that it is having problems with its development, which would even make a hypothetical launch for next year 2024 in doubt.

Patience is key in these cases

The best we can do is wait patiently, and it doesn’t seem to be particularly easy to transfer the GTA San Andreas experience to VR. This is also really curious because when it was announced it was done for Meta Quest 2, but Meta Quest 3 is now availableso we understand that development may have already focused on this hardware instead of the previous one.

For now we can simply be patient and wait until Meta decides to tell us something about this very interesting project, which promises to return us to the streets of Grove Streetalthough this time in a much more immersive way.

