loading…

Meta, the social media giant formerly known as Facebook, banned pro-Hamas content as the Israel-Gaza war raged. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – Meta, the social media giant formerly known as Facebook, said it prohibits posting pro-Hamas content. The company also admitted to having deleted hundreds of thousands of related posts Israel-Hamas war.

In an announcement Friday (10/13/2023), Meta said that it had removed more than 795,000 pieces of content in Hebrew and Arabic over the last three days alone, or seven times the usual number.

Many of the posts violated “Meta’s Dangerous Organizations and Individuals” policy, namely content that supports or glorifies Hamas, the Palestinian resistance group that launched deadly attacks on Israel last weekend.

“Hamas is banned from our platforms, and we remove praise and substantive support for them when we become aware of them, while still allowing social and political discourse—such as news reporting, human rights-related issues, or neutral and critical academic discussions,” Meta said in the announcement.

Posts containing violent or graphic images, hate speech, incitement, or coordinated acts of violence were also pulled from the Meta site. Likewise with any content that clearly identifies Israeli hostages still being held in Gaza.

Some hashtags were closed entirely for posts related to Hamas because they were deemed to violate the rules.

The purge comes days after European Union Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton wrote a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg warning of potential penalties for spreading false information or hate speech on its platform.

A Meta spokesperson later said that the team works around the clock to limit misinformation, including by collaborating with third-party fact checkers.

Platforms’ obligations to moderate posts and remove illegal content in the European Union stem from the new European Digital Services Act (DSA), which came into force for major platforms in August.

Failure to comply with the regulations may result in sanctions, including a fine of 6% of the company’s annual turnover globally.

X (formerly Twitter) received a similar warning from the EU’s internal market chief, who announced an official investigation into the site earlier this week.

Like Meta,

(but)