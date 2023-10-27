On Thursday, Malaysia warned of possible measures against the two companies, saying that their platforms were accused of restricting content supportive of the Palestinians.

Meta, which owns the Facebook platform, said there was “no truth” to these accusations, adding that it “does not intentionally suppress voices on its platform.”

TikTok also said on Friday that Kuala Lumpur’s accusations that it banned pro-Palestinian content were “unfounded.”

A company spokesperson said in an email to Reuters: “Community guidelines apply fairly to all content on TikTok.”

He added: “We are committed to consistently implementing our policies to protect our community.”