PDI Perjuangan General Chair Megawati Soekarnoputri reminded all PDI Perjuangan cadres to concentrate on winning the 2024 election. Regarding the figure who will accompany Ganjar Pranowo in the 2024 presidential election, Megawati asked cadres to patiently wait for his decision.

This was conveyed by Megawati at the 153rd PDIP DPP meeting as well as the inauguration of the party office, statue, regional general hospital and also Bung Karno Street on Monday (16/10). Mega said that he had carefully considered Ganjar Pranowo’s companion figure and had received input from many parties and asked all cadres to be patient in waiting for an official announcement from him because he had been given the prerogative to determine the name of Ganjar Pranowo’s vice presidential candidate.

“I have carefully considered who is the most appropriate person to accompany Gankar Pranowo. I have received input from all parties. But stay patient because your mother gave you the prerogative. This means that the mother decides. Therefore, just be patient, wait from my mouth to see who Mr Ganjar’s partner will be. “Mama made the wrong choice, no,” said Megawati.

Meanwhile, presidential and vice presidential candidates Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar (AMIN) have officially sent a registration notification letter to the KPU. The letter states that AMIN will register with the KPU on Thursday 19 October 2023 at. 08.00 WIB.

