Pierre Gramegna, director of the European Stability Mechanism

The director of the ESM, Pierre Gramegna, criticizes Italy: “It is difficult to understand the motivation behind the failure to sign”

“We are waiting for Italy to proceed with the ratifies of the month, we are working hard to convince them to do so. Italy is a sovereign country, but it is committed to doing so, and we extremely need it.” The director general of the European Stability Mechanism said this, Pierre Gramegnato the microphones of Cnbcrecalling that Rome is the only one in the Eurozone not to have ratified the new treaty.

“It’s really difficult to understand the motivation or the financial logic of the lack of ratification, I think it’s a political struggle,” he highlighted Gramegnaindicating that ratification “is in the interest of Italy and the 20 countries” of the eurozone.

