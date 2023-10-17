Find out why this December Gotham is dressed in lights and Christmas carols with the arrival of Merry Little Batman

Who says Batman can’t wear Santa’s hat? Prepare the countdown for December 8, Prime Video has revealed that “Merry Little Batman” is coming out to brighten up the holidays. But beware, things get interesting.

Raise your hand whoever imagines Damian Wayne protecting Wayne Manor from villains on Christmas Eve, because that’s what the initial synopsis suggested. But now Prime Video gives us an unexpected twist and adds Batman and Alfred Pennyworth to the adventure. Could it be that little Damian is not alone this Christmas?

The poster that turns on the lights of Gotham

Imagine a Christmas snow globe. Now put inside Bruce y Damian Wayne in their Batman suits, and put a giant villain ready to ruin Christmas. That is the essence of the new poster that Prime Video has released and that makes us wonder: Will it really be a family comedy or will there be something more?

What we do know is that the film follows a line quite close to the “Home Alone” movies. Our beloved Damian becomes “Little Batman” to confront the villains who want to spoil the holidays. Mike Roth of Regular Show directs, while Morgan Evans from Teen Titans Go! leads the script.

The perfect holiday movie?

Something that is striking is that the new “batman christmas movie” is not your typical dark and convoluted Dark Knight story. On the contrary, everything indicates that it will be a movie that you can enjoy with your family on the couch with a good bowl of popcorn. This turn could be due to the rise of films and series that seek to bring superheroes to broader and younger audiences. It is not the first time that a character’s edges have been softened to make him more accessible. Let’s remember that Spider-Man went from being a tortured character in the comics to being a likeable and somewhat clumsy teenager in the most recent version of him on the big screen.

Furthermore, the incorporation of Damian Wayne As a protagonist he is a success. Until now, Batman’s son has been a rather supporting character in the DC universe, but it seems like he’s gaining ground. With a strong and often conflicted personality, Damian provides an interesting contrast to his father and, in some ways, makes Batman himself more human. It will be fascinating to see how the dynamic between father and son develops in this Christmas adventure that is shaping up to be a breath of fresh air in the world of superheroes.

Who said Batman didn’t have a family?

But it’s not all party and lights in Gotham, because the saga continues with Bat-Family. Here the tensions and balances between the domestic life of Bruce, Alfred and Damian, and their desire to fight crime are explored. This lighthearted approach to Batman and his brood isn’t new; Li’l Gotham He already offered us a more relaxed version of the bat and his loved ones.

House changes and sister projects

Although these projects were initially going to be part of Max, Warner Bros. Discovery let them go in August 2022. But Prime Video, which seems to be in love with Batman, not only picked them up but also ordered two seasons of Batman: Caped Crusader. This new animated project is a collaboration between heavyweights like Matt Reeves, Brue Timm and JJ Abrams, and it promises to keep us glued to our seats.

Bat-Family remains up in the air regarding the release date, while the details of Batman: Caped Crusader They remain a better-kept mystery than the Batcave. What is certain is that Amazon is determined to turn Gotham into the new North Pole. Ready for a very Batman Christmas?