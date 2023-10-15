President Cairo’s company laid flowers on the site where he was hit on 15 October 1967. Short religious service in memory of the “Granet Butterfly”

Torino paid homage to the memory of Gigi Meroni, who tragically passed away on 15 October 1967. The club’s operations director, Alberto Barile, laid granata flowers at the base of the stump erected in Corso Re Umberto at the point where the player was hit by a passing car. Don Riccardo Robella celebrated the short religious function during which he reminded the young fans of the human qualities of the “Granata Butterfly”.

theatrical piece

—

Tomorrow evening at the Royal Gobetti Theater in Via Rossini, a theatrical piece will celebrate the eightieth anniversary of the birth (in Como) of the champion. In the presence of his sister Maria, the actors Giordano Fenocchio (also author), Francesco Pellicini (also director) and Maicol Trotta in the role of Gigi will be on stage.

Max Peroni on guitar and Fazio Armellini on accordion provide the musical accompaniment. The show starts at 7pm with a repeat at 9pm. Single ticket at 9.70 euros.