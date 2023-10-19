The early termination of the contract between Marc Marquez and Honda has been taking center stage in the MotoGP paddock for a couple of months now and, now that it has materialized to facilitate his move to Gresini Racing’s Ducati, one wonders if some other disappointed big names from the performance of his motorbike, he can try to follow in the footsteps of the Cervera champion.

The first that comes to mind in this sense is obviously Fabio Quartararo, who this year has never hidden his frustration with a Yamaha that has rarely offered performances that live up to expectations.

In the garage of the Iwata manufacturer, however, they do not seem worried about losing the 2021 world champion immediately, even if they know that an important step forward will be needed from a technical point of view if we want to avoid that “El Diablo” decides to emigrate at the end of 2024, when his contract expires.

This is what team manager Massimo Meregalli said on the subject, in a long and interesting interview he gave to his colleagues at GPOne.com.

Photo by: Dorna

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

“I’m more worried about what 2025 will be. In that case we will have to convince him with the performance of the bike and not with the monetary aspect. At the moment I don’t see Fabio in the situation of breaking a contract. Then anything can happen, but we didn’t perceive this”, said Meregalli regarding Fabio’s future.

Another important issue for Yamaha with a view to 2025 is the search for a satellite team, because at the moment having only two M1s on the track is a really heavy handicap. Especially if you consider that Ducati, which is the point of reference, has as many as eight.

“For Yamaha it is very important to have him and we will do everything for 2025. The fact of being with only two riders becomes complicated, because you find yourself with little data available. Fortunately the format of the weekend has changed, because before it was a problem, given that we had no way to work on the bike and every session was a qualifying session.”

In this long chat, the Italian manager touched on many technical and non-technical aspects linked to the future of the Iwata manufacturer in MotoGP. If you want to read the full version, all you have to do is click HERE.

