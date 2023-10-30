Between the sugar skulls, the craftsmanship and the sweet aroma of marigold flowers, the Day of the Dead in Mexico reemerges with a double meaning: the resurrection of sales and traditions after three years affected by the covid-19 pandemic, bringing these festivities back to life.

The festive spirit fills the atmosphere at the Jamaica Market, the most emblematic place for selling flowers in Mexico City and full of color and life, in which a festival marked by high sales with the characteristic marigold flower is anticipated, traditional sweets and papel picado as the protagonist.

“(Sales) are much better because other years, before only the 28th, 29th and 30th (of October) were the sales days, but now it has been spread out since last weekend,” said Olga González Martínez, a confetti seller who has been working for twenty years.

In addition, he added that the market has a lot of tradition, being a season “of smell, color and flavor.”

The tradition of remembering the deceased

The Day of the Dead in Mexicoan indigenous holiday with Spanish influence to honor the deceased on November 1 and 2, has regained special strength this year, reestablishing the tradition of remembering the deceased, after previous years marked by economic and health challenges.

“The Day of the Dead is celebrating all those people who are no longer with us to remember and for them to know that we never forget them,” clarified Carlos Báez, a seller of typical Day of the Dead sweets in the market.

These festivities have a very special meaning for many Mexicans, among them Verónica Luna, a young farmer from Atlixco, in the central state of Puebla, a region known for its flower cultivation and for being a supplier of marigold flowers.

“We must enjoy this tradition that is very beautiful, we must follow it, teach it to our children so that they continue to maintain it. We are proud of being Mexican, of our colors, flavors and aromas. We must enjoy these days and celebrate them with those who they left,” Luna shared.

The young farmer, whose family has kept this tradition alive for more than 20 years, expressed her commitment to transmitting these customs to her baby, with the hope that he, in turn, will share them with his own children.

The rebound in sales after the pandemic

After three years of pandemic, a rebound in sales is expected this year with an increase of 40%, according to the National Alliance of Small Merchants (ANPEC).

“After the pandemic I was very calm, 2 very weak years (in sales), but when the pandemic lifted it was very good. It had a lot of influence because many people died and it was possible to return to the cemeteries. Sales rose too much,” Baez said.

Aida Clamani, also a seller of traditional sweets, had the same opinion because in previous years sales fell due to the pandemic, but this year “it looks very good.”

A significant increase in sales is also attributed to the arrival of foreign tourists during these festivities, which, according to the Ministry of Tourism (Sectur) of Mexico, is estimated to increase 1.4% in tourism compared to 2019, the year prior to the pandemic.

“Sales have increased because many foreign people have come to take in Mexican traditions,” Luna stressed.

The price continues to rise

Mexicans prepare their traditional altar for the Day of the Dead while facing a lower inflation rate than in previous years, but with an increase in the prices of many products in the Jamaica Marketcontributing to an accumulated general inflation of 4.27%, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI).

“This year it is a little more expensive due to the rise in sugar and chocolate. We have tried to maintain our same price, but things are a little more expensive,” explained Báez.

Cesar Reyes, whose three-generation family business is dedicated to the sale of cardboard and ceramic items, also shares this opinion.

“You try to maintain the prices of every year, but you can’t because the materials increase their prices quite a bit,” he said.

