The number of professionals attending all the races on the calendar progressively decreases as the number of Grands Prix increases. For some functions, a turnover is already foreseen, but for key roles there are officially no backups. Or perhaps they didn’t exist, given that in recent years several team principals have started to miss some trips. This is the case of Toto Wolff, absent in Japan due to knee surgery, who will also miss the Doha weekend.

In Wolff’s absence until last year the team principal roles were split between head of engineering, Andrew Shovlin, and James Vowles. The latter’s move to Williams brought alongside Toto the former driver Jerome D’Ambrosio, who trained as team principal in Formula E in the team at the time owned by Susie Wolff.

D’Ambrosio will be present (as in Japan) in the position usually occupied by Wolff, but as we learned after the Suzuka race, Toto monitors remotely and if he deems it necessary to intervene and he also does so from home.

Jerome d’Ambrosio will replace Wolff in managing the Mercedes team in Doha

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

The extension of the 2024 calendar to 24 Grands Prix will require all teams to have a backup lineup, including for high-level figures. “I believe that in the end it will only be the drivers and track engineers who will compete in the 24 races on the field!”, commented an insider with a smile, but it doesn’t seem like that much of a joke.

