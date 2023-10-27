Today, the electric car market is sometimes described with the term ‘price war’, and that is not entirely unjustified. More and more affordable EVs are coming onto the market, not only from Chinese manufacturers but also from Europe itself — just look at the recently launched Citroën ë-C3. In addition, Tesla, for example, suddenly cut thousands of euros from the prices of its cars earlier this year, which caused a real domino of discounts among the competition… But will those manufacturers save enough to survive?

The cheaper the EV, the more expensive the ICE

With that question in hand, the Reuters news agency went to Harald Wilhelm, Chief Financial Officer of Mercedes, and his answer was clear: no. For example, the group’s profit fell by 6.8 percent in the third quarter, and that decline is said to be partly due to the “brutal” EV market, according to Wilhelm. The CFO explains that this market forces brands to sell electric cars at similar prices to what an equivalent with a combustion engine would cost, while it is still more expensive to build an EV. In this way, the CEO says he cannot imagine that it is sustainable for even anyone in the sector.

In fact, the financial director states that manufacturers will have to make more profits elsewhere to keep the costs correct at the end of the day, and you will not like to hear this. According to him, one of the possibilities is to create a “larger profit margin on models with combustion engines”. This would mean that manufacturers will make the rest of their range more expensive purely to reduce the prices of their EVs. Whether that is sustainable for the buyer remains to be seen…