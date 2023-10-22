Mercedes has no intention of giving up second place to Ferrari in the Constructors’ championship and, after having extended their lead by eight points in the Qatar GP, the Star intends to consolidate the 28 points advantage that the silver arrows have put in their bag.

The Brackley team, before abandoning the development of the W14, decided to introduce the latest technical update package into the United States GP: the floor has been profoundly revised in several points: in the front part it is evident as the barge board, the outermost element that closes the Venturi channels is increasingly similar to that of the Red Bull RB19.

In the upper crest the existing step has been redesigned and the shapes are now more connected, with an increase in surface area which allows the turbulence of the front wheel to be moved away from the pavement which risks limiting the efficiency of the floor in the central area of ​​the car which is low pressure.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W14: The black arrow bottom presented in Austin is all new

Giorgio Piola’s image also shows us the shape of the floor which highlights humps because decompression chambers have been defined below, useful for extinguishing the bounces of porpoising, following a concept that in the second part of the season almost everyone tried to interpret, after having seen the photographs of the bottom of the RB19 from below.

The trailing edge of the pavement is now more linear towards the rear wheel, while the upwardly arched element has become very evident which no longer has two arches in the lower part, but as many squared sections complete with triangular mini flaps that they direct the flow destined to detach from the car body to be pushed beyond the rear wheel.

In the Brackley team, James Allison’s attempts to distance himself more and more from the concept of the wrong car deliberated by Mike Elliott, to get closer to the Red Bull ideas which have amply proven to work, are evident. These changes go in the direction of better understanding some ideas that we will then see blossom on next year’s W15, a single-seater that will represent a clean break with the recent past.

