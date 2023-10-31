It was inevitable and the decision is the right one: Mike Elliott, Mercedes’ chief technical officer, made it official on Tuesday that he will leave the Star. Having joined the Brackley team in 2012 as head of aerodynamics, Elliott had arrived at Mercedes after previous experiences in McLaren and Renault/Lotus.

Mike communicated his decision to the team on Monday afternoon and today Mercedes announced the exit of this very controversial character: remember that he was the technical director of the last two black arrows, W13 and W14, two single-seaters very different from the scheme all the others which aroused great attention and curiosity due to the almost absence of bellies, but which did not give the expected results.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

During this season, in fact, Mercedes has recalled James Allison to the technical direction who is taking care of the next W15, while Elliott has been exiled to the role of chief technical officer. A sort of promoveatur ut amoveatur. Mike has understood that he has concluded his cycle with the German manufacturer and begins a long period of gardening before deciding on the next step in his career.

After 23 years spent in Formula 1 it should not be surprising if Elliott decided to take a break: “It has been one of the great privileges of my career to be part of the Mercedes team – explained Mike – in all this time I have seen a group of people grow who came together to win races, then a first championship, to win a record eight consecutive Constructors’ championships. I can only be proud to have made my contribution to that journey.”

“Although the last two seasons have not seen us win in the way we aspired to, the team has been challenged to find other ways to get back into vogue, questioning all certainties. Over the past six months I have enjoyed developing the strategies that we hope will provide the foundation for the team’s next cycle of success.”

Toto Wolff, Mercedes team principal, wanted to pay tribute to Elliott on the day of his exit: “Mike has been one of the pillars of the team’s successes over the last ten years, and it is with truly mixed feelings that we say goodbye to him today – explained Wolff -. Mike is a fine brain and a great team man; he has given us a strong contribution not only to the victories of the single-seaters, but also to the building of our team culture. He leaves the team today with our thanks for the effort, commitment and experience he has brought to the team over the last 11 years and our best wishes for the future go out to him”.

