Lewis Hamilton had originally finished the United States Grand Prix under the checkered flag in second place. However, at the end of the post-race checks it emerged that his car was not compliant, which is why the seven-time world champion was later disqualified, the only possibility left in the event of a violation of the technical regulations.

In fact, during the checks that take place after the race, the FIA ​​delegates had noticed excessive wear of the pad located under the bottom, which showed wear greater than that allowed by the regulation, equal to 1 mm. At the end of the race, therefore, the skate must have a thickness of at least 9 mm in total, i.e. exclusion from the Grand Prix.

Reflecting on the mistake made, technical director James Allison said the team did not leave enough margin on the Friday before parc fermé was enforced, believing the situation was under control after the first and only free practice session. Clearly, each team arrives on the track with a set-up already built on the basis of the work carried out on the simulator in the previous weeks, which is then refined on the basis of the data obtained on the track during free practice. The teams begin to carry out the analyzes already in FP1, but part of the work is carried out at the end of the day, when they also have the references from the long runs to highlight how the car behaves with more fuel on board.

Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, in pitlane per un pitstop

However, with only one free practice session available before applying for parc fermé due to the sprint format, there was less time than usual to follow the classic programme. In fact, it is not just a question of raising the car, but also of optimizing the height from the ground to find the best performance. At the end of the first free practice session, Mercedes thought it had found a good set-up that would allow it to pass the checks while also maintaining good performance: “Austin is a track with a very bumpy surface and therefore you are a little more vulnerable to collision of the car with the asphalt. We simply didn’t make enough of a margin at the end of free practice 1.”

“When we did the set-up, we checked the skid pad and everything seemed fine, intact after FP1. But the race results speak for themselves. We were illegal, so it’s clear that we should have set our car a little higher. high to give us a little more margin. This is obviously a mistake, understandable on a sprint race weekend, where it is much more difficult to do things well, especially on a bumpy track. But it is a lesson for us in future, to make sure we take more margin, especially on a track like that with all its bumps,” explained Allison.

Although the technical director admitted that the team was almost “embarrassed” to have fallen foul of the regulations, he said that the team benefited from the overall performance of the updated W14. “Obviously the disqualification is a big blow. It’s an unpleasant feeling. It hurts and everyone here feels it. Everyone is shocked and even a little embarrassed, because we don’t like being on the wrong side of the rules at all and complaining about lost points.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, 2nd position, arrives at Parco delle Ferme

Beyond the second position lost after the race, Allison also explained the strategic reasons that led Mercedes to leave Hamilton longer at the end of the first stint. Although the German team expected the race to lean more towards two stops, on the other hand the fear was that they would not be able to beat Verstappen using the same strategy, so they tried something different. When she stayed out in the first stint, the goal was to stretch and understand how much margin there was to actually go on a one-man tactic, thus saving about twenty seconds without the second pit stop.

Mercedes hoped to be able to complete at least five more laps at a fast pace, but the problem is that the Englishman’s times worsened almost suddenly, making it impossible to extend as much as hoped. Furthermore, in the meantime, Lando Norris extended his length significantly with new tyre, while Max Verstappen undercut to gain second position from the Star standard bearer. Looking at the data, with hindsight Mercedes would have chosen to focus decisively on the two stops, competing on equal terms with the Dutchman from Red Bull: “We should have brought Lewis back in, we should have maintained the advantage and we would have had a better chance of winning if we had done it. But it is good to understand why and also understand the strategists’ dilemma a little more.”

“When we discussed the race that morning, our thinking was more or less this: we knew we were quite fast in the sprint race the day before, but we also knew that Max had an advantage over us. Austin is the type of track where, in general, you tend to distribute the cars in pace order at the checkered flag at the end of Sunday, so we didn’t think we were slower than Max.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

“When Max came in for his stop, we knew he would undercut within a few laps. It wasn’t a surprise. But we were looking at the lap times that Lewis was doing and we thought it would be the right time. We didn’t intend to beat Max just by following his same strategy, because from the Sprint race we knew that he was faster than us. We thought that if we could make the single stop work, then we could beat him. That’s why we didn’t cover Max.

By the time Mercedes actually saw that Hamilton’s times were deteriorating significantly, it was too late to cover Verstappen. Nonetheless, the Englishman was still in time to return to a two-stop strategy, although by now both the Dutchman and Norris had significantly extended: “Unfortunately, in the space of a very short time, we lost the ability to protect ourselves from Max and Lewis’ lap times started to deteriorate and we experienced the same degradation as everyone else, which put us down to a two-stop race,” added Allison.

