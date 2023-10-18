During this weekend, Formula 1 will stop in Austin, home of the United States Grand Prix and a stage where, generally, Mercedes has often done well by showing off the qualities of its cars.

Last year, the last significant update package of the season debuted in Austin, with a significant improvement in performance that allowed Lewis Hamilton to take a good second, while also fighting for the victory with a comeback Max Verstappen after a problem during a pit stop.

Also this season, the American event will represent the Grand Prix in which Mercedes will bring its last important update package of this world championship, given that a modified bottom will appear on the W14 along with other small innovations. The objective is clearly to take a step forward in terms of performance, which fits into the context of the fight with Ferrari for second place in the constructors’ ranking, but also to collect data which will then be used for the design of next year’s car .

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The development of the W15 is already in the pipeline and, after having defined the main guidelines of the new project, we have moved on to the aerodynamic study phase. Often the last part of the season is used to carry out tests which can be useful for better understanding some aspects of the car with a view to the future.

“It’s always great to race at the Circuit of the Americas. There is a fantastic atmosphere and the city welcomes F1 with open arms. COTA is one of the most challenging modern circuits and represents a real thrill for the drivers. We will bring a modified floor, which is the last significant update we will bring to the track this year. We hope to make a small profit, but above all it is another milestone in defining our development path for the W15,” explained Toto Wolff on the eve of the US event. The development of the current single-seater has taken a clear turn since the Monaco Grand Prix last May, when Mercedes decided to abandon the zero pod concept with which the W13 was born in favor of solutions closer to those of the competition, which then provided the basis for the study of the 2024 car.

“The battle for second place in the Constructors’ Championship has become more intense in recent races. We will keep our heads down, continue to push and aim to get as many points as possible to increase our lead,” added the Team Principal, who missed the last stages of the world championship to recover from knee surgery.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, con Toto Wolff, Team Principal e CEO, Mercedes-AMG

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Looking back, there is still some regret about the conclusion of the Qatar Grand Prix, one of those events where Mercedes could undoubtedly have garnered more given the value of the car. However, a contact at the first corner between Hamilton and Russell put the seven-time world champion out of action, while his teammate slipped to the back of the grid, thus having to start a long comeback which then took him to the fourth place ahead of Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari.

However, inside the Stella garage they were convinced that the W14 had the pace to face the McLaren and, with a good strategy, also annoy Verstappen. Precisely for this reason the accident at the beginning of the race left a bad taste in the mouth: “The last round in Qatar was an example of what could have been. As a team, you never want to see your cars come into contact,” added Wolff.

“It was frustrating to leave a lot of points on the table, especially because the pace of the car was very good. However, it was encouraging to see how the riders and team reacted. Both Lewis and George know that the team comes first. I’m sure we will all grow from this moment. Now we focus on Austin and making sure we get the most out of each upcoming weekend.”

With five rounds remaining before the checkered flag in Abu Dhabi, Mercedes currently sits in second place in the standings and leads Ferrari by 28 points.

