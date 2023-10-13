At Mercedes-Benz they crash cars as if they were for themselves. No really, the Germans have been conducting their own crash tests for over 60 years and now have three crash strips to conduct all kinds of tests. However, in all those years, there was one type of crash test that they had not yet attempted in Stuttgart: that of two electric cars against each other. So it’s high time to change that, and the brand is doing so with a total of more than 5 tons of steel, aluminum and – not unimportant – batteries.

Battery disconnects automatically

In fact, Mercedes has captured on tape a frontal crash test between an EQS SUV — its largest EV — and an EQA — that’s right: its smallest EV. Nevertheless, the latter is still good for approximately 2.2 tons, while the larger of the two weighs even three tons in crash-ready condition, according to the Germans. This means that Mercedes exceeds the requirements imposed by the Euro NCAP for such frontal collisions with partial overlap, which happen with a 1.4 tonne trolley. Moreover, the Euro NCAP uses a speed of 50 km/h, while in this case both subjects were hurtling towards each other at 56 km/h.

It looks quite painful when they finally hit, but all in all the damage is not too bad. For example, the front crumple zones did their job nicely in both cases and the passenger cell therefore remained intact even with the smaller EV of the two, so that the doors could even be opened. That is not the only thing that remains intact, because in the images it is striking that we do not see any sparks, lightning bolts or hellfire crackling around. Some people sometimes claim that EVs catch fire quickly, but Mercedes explains that the battery of such cars is in a sturdy housing and the power system automatically disconnects from the battery pack in the event of a collision. As a result, their EVs are at least as safe as their models with combustion engines, according to Mercedes…