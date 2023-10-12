It was already clear that Mercedes wants to go a little higher with the new generation AMG GT Coupé – after all, those two extra emergency seats in the back have to pay for themselves. Now we also know how high Mercedes is aiming. Because if you had an AMG GT for 120,000 euros about 10 years ago, you now have to pay at least 196,504 euros. swallow.

With options list… of course

Calm down, ordinary workman. Because inflation has flourished in recent years, the rich have become a bit richer again and the basic version of the GT Coupé is also making significant improvements. While the V8 in the original basic version from 2014 pumped out a paltry 462 hp to the rear wheels, the new generation as a Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ Coupé can immediately distribute 585 hp and 800 Nm over the four wheels. Look, that’s a completely different story.

If we fly into the option lists, then the sky is the limit. Would you like some carbon fiber decoration on your bumpers? That would be 5,203 euros please. A striking paint color? 7,139 euros bitte! And because you don’t want the same 20-inch rims as your neighbor, you can pay 4,900 euros for delicious 21-inch gold ones. And oh yes, those two emergency seats in the back that we talked about earlier? They don’t even appear to be standard! You also have to pay around 2,000 euros for that first. Oh, how hard the life of a millionaire can be.

