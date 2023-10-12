An extensive upgrade, that’s what Mercedes calls the facelift of the GLA 45 S AMG. Although marketing is mainly fooling itself. Because the updates to the revamped AMG are so minimal that you have to be extremely fashion sensitive. However, if you look closely, you will see some well-aimed updates.

Mercedes logo reminds

The biggest novelty? That might be the disappearance of the Mercedes logo. No, not in the grille, but on top of the hood. From now on, the AMG coat of arms will proudly display there. The air intakes at the bottom of the front bumper are given a more aggressive shape. Together with the wheel arches in body color, the GLA AMG looks more than ever like a raised hot hatch.

20-inch wheels are standard, 21-inch wheels are optional. A new signature for the front and rear lights with LED technology completes the update. As said, it’s all in the details.

Met kidney massage!

Ditto inside. From now on you will receive an AMG Performance steering wheel as standard (why that was ever an option you ask?) and an extra USB-C charging point. How they! More importantly, you can connect Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wirelessly from the facelift. More important to the average customer than you think.

Kidney-massaging sports seats remain present. Just like the mood lighting that you can set in a variety of wrong shades. From the facelift onwards, you can no longer operate the infotainment screen via the trackpad on the center console (because that is no longer there), from now on you will have to tap on the screen with your greasy fingers.

Smooth enough… but not faster

It was already clear in the introduction that Mercedes is not making any changes under the skin. As a result, the 2-liter four-cylinder in the front still generates a hallucinatory 421 hp and 500 Nm. Enough to send the GLA 45 S to 100 km/h in just 4.3 seconds via 4Matic all-wheel drive and an 8-speed automatic transmission. The top, which peaks at a respectable 270 km/h.