The compendium of products that you will no longer be able to find on Mercadona’s shelves, but that with a little luck could return in the future.

Mercadona It usually has a large assortment of products on its shelves. Some of these products are temporary, but they dazzle the public so much that, when they no longer return, they usually cause anger among the customers who consume them.

Because although Mercadona is adding new products to its shelves, it also removes others, and when it comes to deleting some it may be due to various reasons ranging from their lack of success to contract issues with those responsible for it.

And in recent weeks, Mercadona has removed a series of products very popular among the community, and we want to make them known to you.

For example, melon and watermelon juices that were sold in a pack of six 200 ml bricks or in a 1 l container will no longer return to Mercadona in the short term, as has confirmed the establishment itself, although its return for next summer could not be ruled out.

It is also not available anymore the Hacendado milk chocolate bar with whole hazelnuts, although luckily Mercadona has a wide variety of chocolate bars so that customers can taste them.

Of not available sweet soy sauce, although this time it is because they have improved the salty soy sauce, so the first product practically no longer makes sense on the shelves.

Another of the products that you will no longer find in Mercadona are cereals filled with dark chocolate, a breakfast that offered a lot of energy to customers, but that has already disappeared from the shelves and we will see if they return in the future.

You won’t find padded toilet paper either, although Mercadona remember They are marketing soft four-ply toilet paper instead.

Finally, the tortelloni with ricotta and spinach product is one of the essential pastas for some customers, and you will no longer be able to find it in Mercadona, at least in the short term.

They are a series of products that Mercadona has withdrawn for different reasons, but that have dazzled a series of users who will no longer be able to find them in the short term.